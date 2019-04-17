Kendall Jenner Opened Up About Not Feeling as ‘Sexy’ as Her Sisters Because of Her Different Body Type

According to a recent interview with Telegraph, Kendall Jenner didn’t feel as sexy as Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and her other sisters because of her different body type.. She explained that she felt like she “didn’t fit in” with Kylie, Kourtney, Kim and Khloé for a time in her life because she didn’t have curves like they did. “My sisters are a lot curvier than me,” Jenner said. “They have boobs and I don’t have boobs. Growing up being this little twiggy girl, I saw my sisters and always thought ‘oh no am I supposed to be more sexy like them?’ I almost felt like I didn’t fit in for a part of my life.”

Though Jenner has moved on from her insecurities, understanding that her body doesn’t need to be exactly like her sisters. she explained that, personality-wise, she still feels different. Jenner is far more private than her sisters. and self-identifies as the “nerd” of the family. “I’m not necessarily a lot like them,” she explained, adding that it was perfectly fine because she feels good about it. “I like that I have a different vibe to everyone. I like to do different things. And that’s OK.”

Of course, leading a private life when your family stars in arguably the most successful reality TV series ever has got to be a challenge. But Jenner finds her ways. She keeps her love life as quiet as she can and keeps Instagram largely professional rather than personal. In fact, the 23-year-old model has reportedly been dating basketball player Ben Simmons since the fall, but he has made no appearance on her Instagram whatsoever.

Jenner did open up about her tendency to lose interest in people rather quickly while on Zaza World radio earlier this year. “I know when I’m off it, and I get off it really easy,” she said, via Entertainment Tonight. “But it’s not just for no reason. Someone has to do something to make me off it. I think that especially because of the lifestyle that I live everything is so magnified and everyone wants to know things, especially about your love life. A lot of the relationships that I’m in, I’m in it, and I’m in it with that one person and I’m a very loyal person once I’m fully in it.”

And she’s definitely loyal to her family, with whom we think she fits in wonderfully with.