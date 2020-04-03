Kendall Jenner Thinks Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex Has Something to Do With Her Family Feud

Way to blame that repressed trauma, Kendall. In a new clip from Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kendall Jenner talks to Scott Disick about Kourtney Kardashian’s feud with Kim and Khloé, only to pretty much point a finger at the 36-year-old reality star for “mentally” messing with Kourt enough for her to get to this point. Naturally, Scott tried to shrug off those claims.

In the KUWTK clip, which was posted to YouTube on April 2, Khloé, 35, and Kendall, 24, have a difficult conversation about their sister Kourtney, 40, following her wild fight with Kim, 39. Khloé shares a text she sent to Kourt, where she outlined her hopes to reconnect and resolve their strained relationship. Instead of responding to her little sister’s plea for peace, Kourtney apparently sent Khloé a shady photo from her private jet—likely about to get as far away from the feud as possible.

“I don’t think she is extremely self-aware,” Kendall observed. “She can’t sit back and be like, ‘Alright, I was wrong,’ or like, ‘All right f**k, I f**ked up.’ She can’t do that.”

Then, Kourtney’s ex-husband and co-parent, Scott Disick, walked into the room. Meanwhile, Khloé keeps complaining about Kourtney: “She has made up her mind in life that she is taking on the victim role,” she said. “Like, everything is somebody else. And I just feel so bad because I don’t know how this happened.”

“I know how this happened,” said Kendall, before dropping a bomb on Scott. “Honestly, I think starting with their breakup,” referencing their official split in 2015. Kourtney and Scott dated on-and-off for nearly a decade before calling it quits; now, Scott’s all boo’ed up with the much-younger Sofia Richie.

Kendall added, “I’m just saying, I think that situation might have mentally f**ked her. And I don’t think she dealt with it.”

Yet Scott doesn’t think their tumultuous relationship has anything to do with Kourtney’s attitude lately. He just thinks her sisters have misunderstood her (which, yeah, true!) “I think Kourtney, for a very long time, has felt really misunderstood,” he said. “A lot of people feel like she’s being rude, but I know she means well and you’ve just got to see that through her, and it’s kind of hard sometimes. But I do know that she wants to be on good terms with everybody. It just doesn’t always come out that way.”

Way to stick up for her even in hard times, Scott.