Yikes: Kendall Jenner Reportedly Had a Fit Because a Waitress Wouldn’t Serve Her Booze

Apparently, in Kendall Jenner‘s brain, being an 18-year-old celebrity means you’re totally allowed to throw a temper tantrum when a waitress won’t serve you booze because she—and the rest of the free world—knows you’re underage.

According to Page Six, Jenner, 18, was out to dinner with Stephen Baldwin‘s 17-year-old daughter Hailey at New York City’s Mercer Kitchen last Monday, and they neglected to pay the bill after the waitress refused to serve them alcohol because they’re teenagers.

When the waitress, Blaine Morris, realized she’d been snubbed, she ran after the girls. According to witnesses, “Kendall and Hailey started laughing.” Respectful!

“Kendall took a couple of $20 bills out of her wallet, threw them at the server and walked away, not even counting if it was enough or if it included a tip,” the sources added.

Morris—who actually starred on MTV’s “Skins”— took to Twitter to vent about the incident, tweeting, “That horrible moment you chase a Kardashian down the street because she forgot to pay her bill to be thrown money in your face.”

While Kendall’s rep did not comment, a Baldwin rep insists that the girls, “thought everything was paid for. Kendall was polite and asked ‘Does this cover it?’ They didn’t run.”