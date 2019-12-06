Kendall Jenner Wore the Coolest Newsprint Jeans in Miami—and They’re Under $150

Scroll To See More Images

Most of us can agree that Kendall Jenner has an obscene amount of street style. Of course, she also has more money than, uh, 99.9 percent of the population, so her incredible ensembles are typically way (way, way, way) out of my price range. However, while on vacation in Miami, Kendall Jenner wore a Reformation street style look that is actually attainable for a gal such as myself—tight budget and all. For anyone who follows the Kardashian/Jenner clan, you’ll know this is a big ass deal. I can’t count the number of times I’ve loved an outfit a member of the family wore, only to find out the top alone costs more than a month’s rent. It can be kind of discouraging, TBH. But, in what I’m taking as an effort to be attainable (although I doubt Jenner was actually aware of the effect this might have on the masses), Kendall Jenner stepped out in an outfit most of us can actually afford.

See those newsprint jeans Kendall Jenner is wearing? They can be yours for under $150. Please hold your applause. The chic newsprint jeans from Reformation are available for $148 on the brand’s site. I’ve spent that much trying out all the different holiday treats at Disneyland, you guys. (Don’t judge me.) The Reformation Newsprint Jean rings in just under $150, so go ahead and copy Kendall Jenner’s look while you can. There aren’t many opportunities like this, so y’all better take advantage.

These jeans are bound to be the cutest piece in your strutting around town wardrobe—Kendall Jenner-approved. If there was ever a time to copy a celebrity look, it’s now. I wouldn’t be surprised if we all saw a few pairs of these jeans floating around the bars this weekend. Who can resist a pair of under-$150 statement jeans worn by Kendall Jenner?

