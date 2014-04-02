How To Make Kendall Jenner’s Cinnamon Roll Waffles

Kendall Jenner may just be 18, but already she’s walked in a Chanel show, worked on a shoe collaboration with Steve Madden, and oh yeah, appeared in a little reality show with her family, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”.

It seems like she might be looking to add chef to her resume, too. Recently the young star posted a shot of waffles to her over nine million followers with the caption, “It’s the new thing. Cinnamon roll waffles made by yours truly.” Waffles made with cinnamon rolls? Now that sounds like a food idea we can get behind.

We did a little investigating as to how hard these are to make, and were pleasantly surprised to find out that they couldn’t be easier to whip up. Prepare for these to be your new guilty pleasure breakfast.

Kendall Jenner’s Cinnamon Roll Waffles with Cream Cheese Glaze:

Ingredients

1 can Pillsbury Grands refrigerated cinnamon rolls with cream cheese icing

1 cup powdered sugar

3 tablespoons milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

Directions

Step 1: Heat a waffle maker and spray it with cooking spray. Remove cinnamon rolls from can and set icing aside.

Step 2: For each waffle, place one cinnamon roll in center of waffle maker. Close the waffle maker and bake for three to four minutes or until the waffle is golden brown.

Step 3: Meanwhile, in small bowl, stir together the icing, powdered sugar, milk, and vanilla until glaze is smooth.

Step 4: Serve glaze over hot waffles.

Tips: Be sure to spray the waffle iron in between each waffle. Instead of using the cream cheese glaze, these are also delicious with maple syrup.