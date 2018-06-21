Kendall Jenner Ran into Someone with a ‘Kill the Kardashians’ Shirt, and Her Reaction Was On Point

The Kardashians are widely regarded as one of the most hated families in America. So after years in the spotlight, the family has likely heard every insult in the book. Naturally, when Kendall Jenner—who’s technically not a Kardashian but still falls under the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” umbrella—ran into a hater while groceries shopping, she didn’t bat an eyelash. However, lucky for us, she did Instagram it.

On Wednesday, the 22-year-old model headed to her local grocery store for some milk. However, instead of encountering the paparazzi or hoards of selfie-wanting fans, Jenner ran into a man with a shirt that read, “Kill the Kardashians.” In a video posted on her Instagram story, the model secretly recorded the man with the anti-Kardashians phrase while he was shopping for groceries. “Popped out to grab some milk,” Kendall wrote in the caption.

Considering the man’s blasé stroll with what we can only assume is a basket full of Muscle Milk, it’s likely that he didn’t see or recognize Jenner. Fortunately for her, she did see him and managed to stay far enough away that he didn’t recognize her while close enough to record one of the iconic (and ironic) celebrity run-ins.

As funny as Kendall’s video is, it’s important to note that violent threats are not cool, even if they’re jokes made on the internet. Kendall didn’t leave the man’s face in, but hopefully he catches wind of the snap and realizes how dumb his T-shirt is. On a side note, we hope Kendall found her milk.