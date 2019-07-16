Kendall Jenner Shut Down These NBA Baller Boyfriends Rumors Real Quick

There is a sexist meme circulating on Twitter, and this supermodel is having none of it. Kendall Jenner reacted to a trolls’ “NBA boyfriends” meme. The meme makes light of Jenner’s dating habits, suggesting the reality star has dated an entire playoff team’s worth of NBA players.

“Starting five of the NBA players Kendall Jenner dated,” the meme read, featuring a compilation of images of D’Angelo Russell, Jordan Clarkson, Ben Simmons, Kyle Kuzma, and Blake Griffin. “This is a playoff team lmao,” the user captioned the photo on Twitter. Jenner, who remains significantly more private than the rest of her Kardashian-Jenner clan about her private life, particularly relationships, took a moment to respond to the Tweet. In a rare response, the 23-year-old curtly replied to the user saying, “2 out of 5 accurate, thanks.”

Unfortunately, her response sort of did the opposite of it’s intent because people are now buzzing about who the two out of the five are, and why the other three were on the list to begin with. So which two did she date? Well, Blake Griffin and Ben Simmons are the only two Jenner has ever mentioned in any interviews so we’re guessing it’s those two she’s referring to. In a Vogue interview published back in March 2018, Jenner confirms Griffin was her boyfriend. Though she initially called him just a “friend,” when she was directly asked about having. boyfriend or not, she divulged a bit more info: “I like my private life. Yeah…no. I’m happy. He’s very nice. I have someone being very nice to me.” Apparently, Griffin and Jenner’s romance ended later that month. The pair had begun dating in summer 2017.

Simmons was Jenner’s most recent boyfriend. The couple called things off in May after their on-again-off-again relationship of about a year. In an article published by Vogue in May 2019, the reality star explained that she intentionally keeps her relationships private. “I’m very young and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long term [what it’s going to be],” she explained. “A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world’s business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally. Like once everyone is let in, you’re letting all these opinions into your relationships, and I don’t think that’s fair.”

Jordan Clarkson and D’Angelo Russell were rumored to have been dating Jenner in 2016 and 2015, respectively. Kyle Kuzma was the most recent rumor. The pair were spotted together on a yacht celebrating the Fourth of July. But those romance rumors died as quickly as they began. Regardless—Jenner says none of these three are valid rumors. So byeee.