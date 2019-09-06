Kendall Jenner’s Real Opinion On Kim Kardashian Naming Her Son Psalm West Is So Surprising

Everyone has an opinion on celebrity baby names, especially when we’re talking babies born to the KarJenner clan. But those opinions are best left up to family, much like Kendall Jenner’s reaction to Psalm West’s name choice by Kim Kardashian. The 23-year-old model revealed her true feelings in an interview with Jimmy Fallon, who she had the opportunity to visit on his talk show after attending Fashion Week in New York City earlier this week. Her response to Fallon’s questions about Psalm has us lowkey speechless—hopefully Kim doesn’t listen too closely!

Jenner made a bold arrival in a slinky yellow leopard print Versace dress, but her look wasn’t the only bold thing about her time on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Audiences learned that Kim Kardashian’s name choice for her fourth child was not Jenner’s top choice.

“I actually got kidnapped when he was born,” Jenner joked. “Kim made me come to her house and like, help her pick a name,” she continued. “It was this whole thing. She would not let me leave the house until we figured out a name.”

But what happened with Kendall’s opinion?

“[Kim] then ended up going with a name that I didn’t even—like, that I didn’t care for as much,” Jenner confessed to Kimmel. Whew—careful, Kendall!

The media mogul went on to clear things up: “I think they were all really beautiful, but I was kind of rooting for another name.” According to Jenner, she and Kardashian-West “sat there for hours” weighing their options. If only we knew what those alternatives were; unfortunately, Jenner remained tight-lipped on that subject.

Instead, the social media star made light of the most stressful part of this meeting, which was really that Kim forced her to watch “the saddest movie of all time.” “I cried my eyes out,” Jenner explained. “I left there just like a wreck and the name didn’t even get chosen!”

At least auntie Kendall gets to love on Psalm now, anyway. “He’s awesome. He’s so adorable,” she said. Too sweet!