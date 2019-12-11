Kendall Jenner Ranked Her Sisters as Parents & We’re Shook by Her Choices

Kourt isn’t going to be happy. Kendall Jenner ranked Kim, Kylie, Khloé, Kourtney and Rob as parents, and we’re still shook by her choices. The model, 24, was asked about her siblings on the Tuesday, Dec. 10, episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden, where she played a game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” with guest host Harry Styles.

“You are one of the few members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan who does not have children,” Harry, 25, asked Kendall. “Rank your siblings Kim, Kylie, Khloé and Rob from best to worst parents.” She had the choice to answer the question or eat a disgusting food, and surprisingly, she took the bait and revealed one of the most controversial Kardashian hot takes ever.

“I feel like I could answer it,” Kendall said before listing off which siblings she thinks are the best parents and which she thinks are the worst. “They are all amazing [to their kids],” Kendall prefaced. “I’d say Rob is No. 1. He’s so good to his daughter, [Dream]. That’s so hard, they’re all amazing. Then it would be, like, Khloé, Kim, Kylie, Kourtney. They’re all amazing!” We’re not sure Kourtney will like that answer very much.

Rob is the father to 3-year-old daughter Dream with ex-fiancé Blac Chyna. Khloé shares 1-year-old daughter True with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Kim is the mother of daughters North, 6, and Chicago, 1, and sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 7 months, with husband Kanye West, while Kylie shares 1-year-old daughter Stormi with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott. Kourtney is the parent of sons Mason, 9, and Reign, 4, and daughter Penelope, 7, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

As spicy as Harry’s question was, it wasn’t even the most juicy ask of the night. While playing “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts,” Kendall also asked her rumored ex-boyfriend which songs he’s written about her. “Which songs on your last album were about me?” she asked, adding that she was “dying to know.” After covering his face with his napkin, the former One Direction member proceeded to tuck a napkin into his shirt and grab a fork and knife before digging into some cod sperm to avoid the question.

“So, I’d say track, um …” Harry said before taking a bite of sperm.

We’re still waiting for that answer, Harry. At least now we know Kendall’s real thoughts on her siblings as parents.