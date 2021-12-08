Yes, I’m Buying Kendall Jenner’s Favorite Cropped Puffer Jacket

Scroll To See More Images

I cannot afford any of her handbags, shoes or cars—but hey, at least I can afford Kendall Jenner’s puffer jacket! With winter now in session and the air turning cold, I’m being forced to cover up my cutest sheer mesh crop tops and layer to the gods with vests, coats and jackets galore.

This doesn’t have to be a bad thing for my aesthetic, though! I often find a layered-up look can be especially intriguing and a good coat on top of it all truly seals the deal. My recent online shopping impulse-orders have already provided me with the perfect camel coat for formal occasions and a funky faux fur-trimmed leather trench for brunch and pics, but I’m still searching for a classic puffer to wear with everything from flare leggings and sneakers to denim and boots.

At least, I was searching, until a quick scroll through Instagram took me to Kendall Jenner in the cutest cropped puffer I’d ever seen.

In a video posted to her feed, Jenner stars in yet another Alo ad campaign—she’s been working with the brand for a minute, and their stuff suits her style flawlessly. You can tell she’s a true ride or die for their clothes! This summer she had me buying an apple green tennis skirt, and it seems that this winter, the Gold Rush Puffer will be the piece she convinces us all that we can’t live without.

At first glance, I just assumed she was in all black, but closer inspection proved she was in fact wearing Alo’s rich Espresso hue, the perfect chocolatey brown homage to this season’s trendiest shade. Paired with straight-leg sweats and a scoop neck sports bra of the same hue, the puffer was the perfect piece to take a basic gym look and make it covetable.

Lucky for all of us, Alo has an entire page on their site dedicated to Kendall’s looks—but as a result, they’re often pretty quick to sell out. Fortunately, her head-to-toe brown ‘fit is still available, so I’ll be snagging the Gold Rush Puffer in Espresso immediately.

In addition to being Jenner-approved, this baby features a cinched waist, hidden zipper pockets and a recycled DWR ripstop. If Espresso isn’t your thing, it also comes in a cool bluish gray or classic black.

And hey, why not copy her full ‘fit? Pair the Scoop Neck Sweatshirt Bra underneath, available in six shades.

Last but not least, snuggle up in the Accolade Straight Leg Sweatpants, available in four colorways. The cozy brushed French terry feel makes them ideal for a lazy day in, but Jenner is proof you can just as quickly style them up for a day out and about.

If surviving an entire pandemic has taught us nothing else, we now know damn well that loungewear is an appropriate dress code for virtually any occasion. Running around on the beach in sweatpants? Fine by me—as long as you take Jenner’s lead and finish off the look with a great jacket.

And yes, that is a good enough reason to justify purchasing the Gold Rush Puffer in more than one shade before it sells out.