Kris Jenner’s Instagram Is Making Fans Think that Kendall Jenner Is Pregnant Too

Just when we thought that the Kardashian-Jenner baby circus was ending, rumors are swirling that Kendall Jenner is pregnant too. (Say what?) On Thursday, the Kardashian-Jenners’ matriarch, Kris Jenner, posted a very telling Instagram leading fans to believe that the 22-year-old model is also with child.

The Instagram, which was posted on International Women’s Day, featured all six Kardashian-Jenner women posing on the floor in various styles of athleisurewear. In her caption, Kris expressed how proud she was of her daughters’ accomplishments and the women that they’ve become.

“I’m so proud of my girls and their hearts and what amazing moms they are and their work ethic and how they get up and do their best every single day,” Kris wrote. “They share, they give back, they care… they are my best friends and my angels! Thank you girls for teaching me how to be better every single moment we share… you give me life and I love you ❤ (of course I love Rob the same but it’s International Women’s Day 😂) #MYSQUAD”

The Instagram was a sweet message to Kris’s daughters for International Women’s Day, but many fans couldn’t get over Kris’s use of the word “amazing moms” in her caption. So far, only three of the five Kardashian-Jenner women are moms. Kourtney has three kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Kylie has one, Stormi, who she gave birth to last month. And Kim has three, North, Saint, and Chicago, who she welcomed via surrogacy in January. Khloé, who announced her pregnancy in December, is expected to give birth to her first child in the coming months.

This leaves fans scratching their heads at Kris’s use of the word “moms” to describe Kendall, the only Kardashian-Jenner who isn’t a mom or isn’t pregnant. As expected, Kris’s poor word-choice (or accidental pregnancy reveal) sparked a lot of reactions on the internet, with fans convinced that Kendall is going to be the next to announce her pregnancy.

Of course, until we hear the news from the Kardashian-Jenners themselves, this “pregnancy reveal” is entirely speculation. Though we highly doubt that Kris would be dumb enough to enough to accidentally reveal Kendall’s pregnancy on Instagram (although, she has done it before), we’ve seen crazier things happen. Right now, we’re chalking up the clue to a bad choice of words, but if Kendall is actually pregnant, hey, you heard it here first.