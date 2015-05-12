StyleCaster
Kendall Jenner Wins Spring With This Pinstripe Outfit: Here's How to Copy it

Kendall Jenner Wins Spring With This Pinstripe Outfit: Here’s How to Copy it

Kendall Jenner Wins Spring With This Pinstripe Outfit: Here’s How to Copy it
We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: Kendall Jenner might just be the best dressed member of the Kardashian/Jenner family. Whether it’s cool off-duty outfits on the street, or subtle and sleek red carpet gowns, she always looks like she just stepped off a runway–and hey, those model good-looks don’t hurt either.

So it comes as little surprise that her latest look–a striped crop top, culottes, and Sophia Webster sandals–left us in the mood to shop. If you too want to try an outfit inspired by Kendall’s chic crop-and-culottes look, keep clicking to shop our pick of pieces.

Sunseeker Crop Pant, $300; at Bec and Bridge

Tongo Culottes, $49.45; at Swell

Finders Keepers New Line Culotte, $142.99; at Daily Look

Hutton Stripe Strapless Top, $120; at Shona Joy, Hutton Stripe Culottes, $120; at Shona Joy

Keepsake Holding Back Crop Top, $119; at Shoptiques

Finders Keepers Revelation Bustier, $129.95; at Fashion Bunker

Sophia Webster Delphine Laceup Sandals, $685; at Farfetch

Perfection Premium Sandals, $95; at Topshop

Windsor Smith Gillie Leather Tie Up Peep Toe Shoes, $159; at ASOS

