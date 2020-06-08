Kendall Jenner Responded to Claims She Photoshopped Herself at a Black Lives Matter Protest

It was photoshopped, but not by her. Kendall Jenner responded to a Photoshopped picture of herself at a George Floyd protest. The model took to her Twitter on Saturday, June 7, to address a recent picture of her with a black face mask on as she held a sign that read “Black Lives Matter” with two hands.

The picture went viral on Twitter after fans realized that Kendall’s shadow in the photo didn’t include the sign, which led them to believe that the sign was photoshopped in. After fans found the real photo, which just showed Kendall raising her arms, they also saw that the black face mask was also photoshopped.

“kendall jenner a whole ass circus,” one user wrote. Another tweeted, “Kendall Jenner photoshopping a sign in her hands is a pretty good indication of how seriously people should take celebrity opinions.” One more wrote, “What’s missing from @KendallJenner’s shadow?”

The backlash led the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star to respond and explain that she didn’t photoshop and post the picture herself. “this is photoshopped by someone. i DID NOT post this,” Kendall wrote. (The screenshot of the picture shows that with someone with the name “20K” posted the photo on Facebook. Though the account has Kendall’s picture has its icon, it’s clear that the picture wasn’t posted from Kendall’s official Facebook.)

The controversy comes after Kendall’s 2017 Pepsi commercial, in which she hands a police officer a Pepsi to bring peace to a riot. The commercial was criticized for ignoring decades’ worth of police brutality and racial injustice, which led Kendall and Pepsi to apologize.

The photoshopped picture also comes after hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets across the world to protect police brutality and systemic racial violence and discrimination. The marches came in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed Black man who was killed by white police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25. Floyd died after Chauvin pressed his knee on his neck for almost nine minutes. Chauvin has since been arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter and second-degree murder. The three officers, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, who were also present but did nothing to prevent Floyd’s death were also arrested and charged with aiding and abetting murder. For more resources and anti-racist organizations to donate to, click here.