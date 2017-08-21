Kendall Jenner Is Accused of Using a Racially Insensitive Emoji

Another day, another Kardashian-Jenner controversy. This time Kendall Jenner is in the hot seat for using what some suggest is a racially insensitive emoji. The 21-year-old model is under fire for adding a medium-brown fist emoji to a tweet promoting “sister power” and “girl power.”

As regular emoji users will know, you can choose from five skin-tone options with most human emojis. In a tweet publicizing her new cover for The Hollywood Reporter with her mom and four sisters, Kendall used the middle option, a medium brown, for a fist emoji.

Given that Kendall is a white woman, the emoji didn’t go over well with the Internet. Along with people correcting the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star by adding the palest fist emoji in their retweets, critics also referenced Kendall’s recent publicity fiasco with Pepsi. A refresher: In May, the E! personality was slammed for a Pepsi commercial suggesting that she could mend racial tension and end police brutality in America by handing law enforcement cans of pepsi.

This isn’t the first time the Kardashian-Jenners have been hit by accusations of cultural appropriation. In June, Kendall’s sisters, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, found themselves in hot water for allegedly plagiarizing the designs of black designers. In the same month, Kim Kardashian was also accused of dressing in blackface in a promotional ad for her cosmetics line, KKW Beauty.

Though Kendall’s emoji faux pas is certainly less serious than some of her and her family’s other offenses, it still suggests that the Kardashian-Jenners aren’t listening.