This is Awkward: Watch Kendall Jenner’s Cringe-Worthy Teleprompter Flub

Oh Lord, you guys. Kendall Jenner attended the Billboard Music Awards last night in Los Angeles, looking pretty fantastic we might add—but after her introduction of British mega-sensation One Direction’s live performance, we have to wonder if looking fantastic might be Kendall’s most significant potential contribution to society.

As the 18-year-old model introduced the boy band—which, surely, pretty much every cultured person has heard of by now—she completely flubs up their name. (C’mon, girl, it’s really not that hard. The first word is “one.”)

“Now we welcome… One…,” Kendall struggles through, before awkwardly folding forward to cover her face in embarrassment. “Guys, I’m the worst reader.”

We believe you, Kendall. Somehow, we don’t think momager Kris Jenner placed a ton of emphasis on phonics in the Kardashian-Jenner household.

Watch the awkward (and kind of hilarious) clip below.