Kendall Jenner Secretly Rebranded Herself During NYFW. Did You Notice?

Scroll To See More Images

Kendall Jenner has stepped out in what are easily some of the most influential street-style looks over the past few years. She brought back the bomber jacket, reignited the popularity of a classic ribbed tank top and has never missed an opportunity to wear a fitted pair of jeans. Overall, her street style has consistently featured elevated basics—many of which have come to define the It Girl wardrobe. However, this past week, Kendall Jenner’s New York Fashion Week street style has taken a turn in a new, more mature, direction. Based on her outfit choices for fashion shows, appearances and the moments between, it’s safe to say that Ms. Jenner is slowly debuting her personal rebrand.

Jenner’s fashion week wardrobe has showcased a surprising level of sophistication—with simple long dresses and skirts, her looks have leaned closer to the direction of Anna Wintour’s wardrobe than that of the Kardashian crew, a move that I believe to be completely intentional. In order to understand Jenner’s wardrobe rebrand, we must look to Kendall Jenner’s surrounding circumstances. Fashion is always, after all, a reflection of emotion and environment.

For starters, Kendall Jenner has always tried to maintain some distance as far as personal branding goes between herself and the rest of her famous family. While Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner and playing into body-con Balenciaga and Barbiecore, Kendall Jenner is leaning into looser silhouettes and soft knits. Throughout fashion week, Jenner wore designers like Khaite, Proenza Schouler, Loewe and Bottega Venetta. These brands are known for their quiet luxury—there aren’t showy logos, just high-quality garments (and an even higher price tag).

This distinction sets a visual boundary between the sisters and helps the public envision Kendall Jenner as her own entity.

This street-style snap of Kendall Jenner heading to the Khaite show (appropriately dressed in a Khaite maxi dress) is the perfect example of her wardrobe rebrand. The maxi dress is a timeless choice and showcases an understated pleated design element. In general, the maxi dress is a realistic wardrobe item and worked great for a runway show but could easily be worn to an office day job. It’s simple, chic, and uncontroversial.

Beyond visual differences, Jenner’s new wardrobe preferences could also be a way to signal growth and maturity. Other members of the Kardashian/Jenner family have been able to demonstrate personal growth through huge life milestones like Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding or Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s second baby. In The Kardashians, Kendall Jenner is questioned by her mother on when she plans to have children (not anytime soon). Since Kendall Jenner has not publicly shared these milestones with the public like the rest of her family, she has to use other avenues to demonstrate personal progress—leaning into a more mature side of fashion does just that.

Jenner kept the modern workwear theme going in a navy maxi skirt and coordinating tank. The monochrome look features understated accessories and a singular statement piece: a metallic silver sling-back kitten heel.

Keeping with the classy theme, Kendall Jenner attended the US Open Championship match (because what’s classier than tennis?). The model stuck with her combination of navy and neutrals in a Bottega Veneta v-neck dress and woven bag, strappy kitten heels and a Polo Ralph Lauren hat to give the look a sporty edge.

Kendall Jenner reimagined the party girl aesthetic in a fitted black and white Loewe dress for a night out in New York City. She paired the look with black platform boots (giving major fall inspo) and shimmery silver eyeshadow.

After walking in the Proenza Schouler show (one of Jenner’s selective modeling appearances throughout the week) she stepped out in an olive and white floral dress by the designer. Jenner completed her mature look with a pair of leather boots and a matching canvas tote bag.