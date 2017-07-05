StyleCaster
15 Times Kendall Jenner Freed the Nipple

15 Times Kendall Jenner Freed the Nipple

15 Times Kendall Jenner Freed the Nipple
Photo: Getty Images

Since Instagram came under fire a few years back for its nipple-banning policy, Kendall Jenner has been taking to the streets—literally—with her bare-bosom outfits to show that nips ain’t no big deal. (Hear you there, sister.) As the 21-year-old played activist to the #FreeTheNipple cause, she’s also racked up quite the wardrobe of nipple-free outfits.

From the time she put star-shaped pasties over her tatas to when she flashed a nip on Insta, click through for 15 times the older Jenner sister went sans bra and bared her areolas. We would hashtag #FreeKendallJennersNipples, but it looks like the “Keeping Up with Kardashians” star has already done that.

November 2016

November 2016

February 2017

April 2016

November 2015

December 2016

Kendall Jenner Style: Kendall wearing a fur-denim jacket with star-shaped nipple pasties

Kendall Jenner out and about in Paris in January 2017.

 

Kendall Jenner Style: Kendall wearing a sheer crochet top.

Kendall Jenner leaving a hotel during Paris Fashion Week in September 2016.

 

Kendall Jenner Hair: Kendall sports straight blonde hair

Kendall Jenner walking the runway at the Balmain show during Paris Fashion Week in March 2016.

 

Kendall Jenner Hair: Kendall sports a slicked back light brown bob

Kendall Jenner walking the runway at the Marc Jacobs show during the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in New York City in February 2014.

 

Kendall Jenner Style: Kendall wearing a nipple-style t-shirt.

Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne seen in New York City in April 2017. 

Kendall Jenner Style: Kendall wearing a satin yellow top with a high-waisted black skirt.

Kendall Jenner arriving at "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in Los Angeles in August 2016.

Kendall Jenner Style: Kendall wearing a beige sweatshirt with matching pants.

Kendall Jenner seen at LAX airport in Los Angeles in May 2017. 

Kendall Jenner Style: Kendall wearing a white sun dress.

Kendall Jenner out and about in New York City in June 2017.

Kendall Jenner Style: Kendall wearing a taupe skirt with a gray top.

Kendall Jenner arriving at Michael Kors fashion show during New York Fashion Week in September 2015.

