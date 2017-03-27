Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Nipples Channeling Marilyn Monroe

It’s a kind of drizzly Monday. There’s nothing terribly exciting going on in celebrity land. But then approximately 10k pics and videos of Kendall Jenner shimmying around channeling Marilyn Monroe appeared on Instagram, so—we’ve got that going for us. In a new shoot for Love magazine, Jenner pranced around in white lingerie (and a very retro swimsuit) to give her best Monroe impression, lip-synching along to “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend.”

Spoiler alert: She’s not the best Marilyn. Honestly, we prefer Lindsay Lohan’s Marilyn (just sayin’). But Kenny gave it her best shot, and though she doesn’t appear that enthusiastic (and doesn’t even don a blonde wig), she does flash her nipples, so—does she get points for that? We’re not sure. How does the point system work for nipples?

Though she skipped the wig, she does have the red lipstick, warm, rosy cheeks, and winged black eyeliner on point, courtesy of makeup artist Lisa Eldridge. As Jenner danced around in La Perla lingerie, she definitely tried to pull off Marilyn’s signature pouty, wide-eyed, kittenish vibe. It’s not her fault that she’s not very good at lip-synching.

“I always say a kiss on the hand might feel very good, but a diamond tiara lasts forever,” Jenner mouths, over the original recording from Monroe. Well—she did her best. Scroll down to watch the full two-minute video from Love.