You Have to See Kendall Jenner’s Chic 1960s-Style Bangs

Kendall Jenner‘s new hairstyle is bangin’—literally. The 21-year-old debuted the chicest 1960s-style hairdo on Instagram yesterday—including new bangs!—and we couldn’t be more obsessed.

Dressed in a white swimwear crop top and a gingham two-piece bathing suit, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star looked extra retro, especially when our eyes met her adorable new look: a messy part-up, part-down do with the sweetest side-swept bangs.

Her caption? Three pizza emojis because why not?

The supermodel showed off her look again on Snapchat where she videotaped herself hanging out in a vintage-looking car with cat-eye sunglasses, denim shorts, and a white shirt tied at her chest.

While the hair is probably part of a 1960s-style photoshoot (RIP), we’d like to believe the car is actually Kendall’s new ride. In another snap, Kendall (maybe jokingly) showed off two red suitcases in the passenger seat with the caption, “Haven’t driven my baby in so long.”

She also recently attended Rodeo Concours D’Elegance, a car show in Los Angeles, with her sister, Kylie, and dad, Caitlyn, so who knows—maybe Kendall is an undercover vintage car stan.

Either way, let’s concentrate on what’s important: bangs. They look great, Ken. We hope you keep em.