Kendall Jenner’s Rumored Boo Is Another NBA Baller

Summer lovin’ everyone’s having a blast. This Kendall Jenner new boyfriend clue involves Kyle Kuzma–yet another NBA baller, and that’s no shade. Kendall is the most low-key of the KarJenner clan, and the supermodel tends to keep her private life under wraps as much as possible. Therefore, after her recent breakup with NBA star Ben Simmons, we didn’t expect to hear about another one of Kendall’s love interests for quite some time.

According to Daily Mail, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star spent her July 4 weekend in the arms of another man. A very large–tattoed man. It looks like Kendall and Lakers star forward Kyle Kuzma spent the weekend on a romantic yacht cruise before heading to Malibu where they stayed close at a party. Things were only mildly awkward because Simmions was apparently also at the party, but Kendall avoided him for the entire night.

Kendall doesn’t enjoy when we’re all in her business. Therefore she’s staying super quiet about her rumored new boo. However, in a recent interview, she did say July 4 is her absolute fav holiday. According to E! she told Zaza World Radio show,

4th of July is arguably my top two favorite holidays… I don’t know why I love it so much. It’s the fireworks and the vibe. I just feel like you should be in love on 4th of July.

We don’t know if this is a summer romance or something more long-lasting but either way we’re super here for it.

After all, it’s a hot girl summer.