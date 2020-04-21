Yep, Kendall Jenner Is Still the World’s Highest-Paid Model With This Net Worth

How did the world’s highest-paid model get that title? Hint: her income isn’t only from modeling! Kendall Jenner’s net worth is staggering only thanks to both high-profile modeling contracts and her involvement in her family’s popular reality TV series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

While 24-year-old Kendall doesn’t quite match up with her younger sister Kylie’s status as the youngest ‘self-made’ billionaire, she is perhaps the only member of the Kardashian family to branch out from their lifestyle and e-commerce pursuits outside of KUWTK. Instead of following momager Kris Jenner’s interests when it comes to Kardashian-brand business expansion, the eldest Jenner daughter began to pursue her own career: modeling.

Kendall has been in the modeling industry for over a decade, originally signing to Wilhelmina Models in July 2009. Since then, she’s catapulted to supermodel status, partnering with luxury brands from Calvin Klein to Dior. But how much, exactly, does she make from her stints behind the camera and on the runway?

Read on below to find out just *how much* Kendall Jenner's net worth is in 2020

How Much Does She Make From KUWTK?

Since 2017, it’s been generally understood that each KarJenner sister receives the same salary from Keeping Up With the Kardashians per season. Momager Kris Jenner essentially confirmed as much in an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Everybody gets paid pretty much equally, because we all film a lot and we all work hard, and we’ve created this show and this brand for the last decade. Everybody’s happy,” she said.

At the time, the KarJenner sisters were estimated to be earning $4.5 million per season. While sisters like Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé may earn a little more thanks to their production credits on the series, the Jenner sisters likely see a salary in line with that baseline estimate.

How Else Does She Make Money?

While Kendall’s been in the modeling industry for years, it’s safe to say that her career really began to reach new heights when she signed with The Society Management in 2013. With this new contract, she started shifting her focus to high fashion. Which is to say, Kendall suddenly had far more lucrative deals with high-profile brands—from Marc Jabobs, Givenchy, and Dior, to Balmain, Dolce & Gabbana, and of course, her memorable deal with Calvin Klein Jeans.

Like her sisters, Kendall also makes a decent living on Instagram. With over 127 million followers, the young model can earn anywhere from thousands to hundreds of thousands of dollars on sponsored posts. Even the ones that, uh, turn sour.

What Is Her Net Worth?

According to site Celebrity Net Worth, Kendall Jenner’s net worth as of April 2020 is estimated to be $45 million.

