Kendall Jenner Thinks Having A Famous Last Name Made Things Harder For Her

Kendall Jenner recently opened up about a misconception that people have about being famous. While speaking with Vogue Australia, the 23-year-old model explained that there is a downside to having a famous last name. Kendall Jenner’s name complaint is rooted in that it did not, as many people assume, make her life easier. In fact, it did the opposite, she says.

“I’ve always been a hard worker: that’s in my blood. My parents raised me and my little sister to be that way and the rest of my sisters, too. A lot of people assumed that because I came from a ‘name’ that it was a lot easier for me to get to where I got, but actually it’s the complete opposite.”

She went on to discuss the challenge of maintaining relevancy and longevity in her competition profession of choice. Modeling is a difficult business and Jenner’s name, she says, doesn’t necessarily help.

“Most of the time [modeling] is all about new faces and it happens really fast. They kind of grab onto that person and then all of a sudden you take off and you’re doing a bunch of shows and you’re getting a bunch of jobs. So for me it was that initial two to three seasons where I was like: ‘Oh wow, people are feeling me’, but my goal with everything is always longevity. In this industry specifically, it can be really challenging to maintain, so it’s always a work in progress. I am still so young. Most people my age don’t have it figured out as much as I do.”

Jenner, the self-proclaimed “nerd” of her family, has always been the most private of her sisters. She is career driven and stays out of the headlines for the most part. Choosing to keep her private life private is very important to her, she told Vogue Australia.