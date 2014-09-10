Kendall Jenner Poses Naked for New Fashion Book

Mononymous model Kendall (formerly Kendall Jenner—remember her?) hasn’t exactly been shy about showing off her body, but now she’s graduated from going braless on the runway to posing naked.

Kendall’s (clearly proud) big sis Kourtney Kardashian posted a photo to Instagram that shows the 18-year-old model totally, if artfully, nude and captioned the snap “Saturday muse.” The photo is part of fashion photographer Russell James’s book Angels, which showcases some of the world’s sexiest women, including Gisele Bündchen, Behati Prinsloo, and Adriana Lima. Not bad company for the 18-year-old reality star turned model.

We’ve been seeing quite a bit of Kendall lately—she walked the runway during New York Fashion Week for Diane von Furstenberg, Tommy Hilfiger, and Donna Karan—and hit a few parties, including Alexander Wang‘s secret rager in Bushwick, though whether she got down and dirty like Miley Cyrus is up for debate.

We’re betting we’ll see more of Jenner during the upcoming weeks, when the fashion spectacle moves to London, Milan, and—Kim and Kanye’s favorite city—Paris.