This Is Not a Drill—You Can Score Kendall Jenner’s Mykonos Vacay Outfit for Under $60

We all know that Kendall Jenner is a freakin’ style icon, right? But, of course, she has more money than, uh, 99.9 percent of the population, so her incredible ensembles are typically way (way, way, way) out of my price range. However, while on vacation in Mykonos, Kendall Jenner wore a dress that’s actually attainable for a gal such as myself—tight budget and all. For anyone who follows the Kardashian/Jenner clan, you’ll know this is a big ass deal. I can’t count the number of times I’ve loved an outfit a member of the family wore, only to find out the top alone costs more than a month’s rent. It can be kind of discouraging, TBH. But, in what I’m taking as an effort to be attainable (although I doubt Jenner was actually aware of the effect this might have on the masses), Kendall Jenner stepped out in an outfit most of us can actually afford.

No, you’re not dreaming. You can totally steal Kendall Jenner’s vacay look for under $60. Please hold your applause. Photos of Kendall Jenner’s orange dress have been floating around the Internet, and sleuths (AKA major Kardashian/Jenner fans) discovered how you can get this dress for yourself. The orange mini dress is available from Meshki for $57. I’ve spent that much on brunch before, you guys. (It was one time! I don’t typically spend over $50 on a meal, OK?) The Mabel Shimmer Lace-Up Mini Dress rings in just under $60, so go ahead and copy Kendall Jenner’s look while you can. There aren’t many opportunities like this, so y’all better take advantage.

This dress is bound to be your new going-out wardrobe—Kendall Jenner-approved. If there was ever a time to copy a celebrity look, it’s now. I wouldn’t be surprised if we all saw a couple of these dresses floating around the bars this weekend. Who can resist a $57 dress also worn by Kendall Jenner?