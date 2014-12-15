Kendall Jenner Is the Most Reblogged Model of 2014

Kendall Jenner essentially dominated 2014. She posed in Givenchy ads, walked the runway at Chanel, and landed a coveted Estée Lauder contract. Haters are going to hate, but it’s hard to argue with her success at this point.
Yet another accolade to add to her list? Tumblr has just named her the most re-blogged model of 2014. Jenner beat out current bestie Cara Delevingne for the title, along with model stalwarts including Karlie Kloss and Kate Moss to claim the top spot.
Tumblr created the list using data from “millions of blogs, billions of posts, and zillions of notes.” Here, the complete list of models in the top 20:
1. Kendall Jenner
2. Cara Delevingne
3. Candice Swanepoel
4. Miranda Kerr
5. Kate Moss
6. Barbara Palvin
7. Alexa Chung
8. Naomi Campbell
9. Rosie Huntington Whiteley
10. Adriana Lima
11. Dita Von Teese
12. Karlie Kloss
13. Jourdan Dunn
14. Magdalena Frackowiak
15. Sasha Luss
16. Joan Smalls
17. Chanel Iman
18. Lindsey Wixson
19. Natasha Poly
20. Daphne Groeneveld
Are you surprised that Jenner topped the list? Weigh in below in the comments!