See Pics From Kendall Jenner’s High-Style Miss Vogue Cover And Fashion Spread

After snagging a Teen Vogue cover with younger sister Kylie, 17-year-old Kendall Jenner has officially hit the big time with a spread in Australia’s Miss Vogue. The reality starlet and model (whose older sister Kim Kardashian appeared in Vogue Italia) poses in a series of sexy, high-fashion shots featuring Saint Laurent-esque floppy hats and a pair of killer $1,025 Nicholas Kirkwood heels. In our favorite photo from the shoot (below), Jenner shows off her striking facial features and figure in a Zimmerman swimsuit and Karen Walker blouse. Say what you want about her older sisters, but we’re pretty sure this Wilhelmina model is headed for big things in the fashion industry. To see the whole spread, head over to Miss Vogue!