Kendall Jenner Wore A Naked Look For Her Met Gala Afterparty Date With Bad Bunny

Scroll To See More Images

Kendall Jenner may not have stepped out with Bad Bunny on the Met Gala carpet, but she did step out without pants, twice. Despite dating rumors about Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, both celebrities chose to walk the Met Gala carpet solo last night. However, the duo made a highly anticipated, high-fashion, appearance together for the Met Gala Afterparty—each in brand new looks. Jenner changed out of her sequined Marc Jacobs bodysuit into another sequined look for her alleged date night. Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala After Party look was much more revealing.

The model wore a fun iteration of two major celebrity trends right now: the “naked dress” trend and the “exposed thong” trend. If anyone could pull off the look, it’s Kendall Jenner. The outfit consisted of a sheer sequined short-short bodysuit which was layered under a Brazilian cut black thong. Jenner went bra-less in the bodysuit which was held up by a corset-like black and pearl harness.

Kendall Jenner’s after-party look was created by the London-based designer, Nensi Dojaka, who specializes in sheer looks. According to the brand’s Instagram story, Jenner’s look was created as a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld. The design is based on a very similar vintage Chanel look from the spring/summer show in 2004. Kendall Jenner’s version of the look is more sheer than the original which also included full black bottoms instead of a thong.

Jenner switched out her high ponytail from earlier in the evening for a half-up look and kept her makeup the same. For accessories, she wore large diamond stud earrings and carried a silver clutch. She finished off the look with simple black strappy heels.

Though both of Kendall Jenner’s looks for the evening of the Met Gala paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, her after-party look felt much more in line with her own typical personal style. Kendall will frequently opt for something sheer or pantless, a trend she helped start when she stepped out in a Bottega Veneta pantless look earlier this year.

Bad Bunny wore a more casual Met Gala after-party look. His outfit included a pair of brown slacks paired with a crisp white t-shirt which he wore underneath a camel-colored suede bomber jacket. He gave his look a Western feel with a pair of suede boots and a large silver belt buckle. The singer used his accessories to balance the cowboy elements of his look with layered diamond cross-chain necklaces, diamond stud earrings and sporty black sunglasses.

Bad Bunny stood behind Kendall Jenner in most of the paparazzi photos and let her look have its moment. This is the second time Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner have been photographed out in New York City together this week. The pair was spotted on Saturday, April 29 ahead of the Met Gala heading to dinner together at the popular Italian restaurant, Carbone, in the West Village.

The rumored couple has yet to make their relationship official but the uptick in public outings indicates that relationship confirmation may be coming soon for Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny.