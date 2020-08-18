Kendall Jenner’s $45 Little White Dress Is Exactly What I’d Wear If I Ever Went On Dates

Date nights look just a little different these days—and by different, I mean that instead of heading off to new and bougie restaurants, my partner and I spend our evenings watching episodes of Selling Sunset on Netflix. While we’re all trying to stay home as much as possible, it’s definitely changed up the dating scene. Apparently, though, some people (Read: celebrities who live by their own set of rules, I guess) have started to ease their way back into going out. Wearing a seriously cute Meshki dress, Kendall Jenner was spotted in Malibu with a potential new romance. And while we can’t steal her man, we can steal her look—for just $45!

No, this is *not* a drill. You can totally copy Kendall Jenner’s date night look for under $50. Please hold your applause. Photos of the model wearing this seriously hot dress have been floating around the Internet (You can see Kendall Jenner’s full outfit on DailyMail!), and it’s been confirmed that we can all get this exact same look for ourselves.

Yes, this little white dress is available from Meshki for $45. (!!!) I’ve spent that much on brunch before, you guys. (It was one time! I don’t typically spend that much on eggs, OK?) The Veda Thin Strap Scoop Neck Dress—in sizes XXS through XL—rings in just under $50, so go ahead and copy Kendall Jenner’s look while you can. There aren’t many opportunities like this, so y’all better take advantage.

If you’ve been looking for the perfect white-hot ensemble with which to end summer—or just want to prepare for next year, when, hopefully, we’ll have more of a reason to get dressed up—consider this Meshki dress your new go-to. The little white dress is having a major moment, so you might as well jump on the trend now. After all, Kendall Jenner approves—and how often are you able to steal her look without paying a month’s rent for one dress? (The answer is never.)

Of course, if you’re not totally into the little white dress vibe, the Meshki frock comes in several other jaw-dropping colors as well. You can shop them all below, and know that even if you don’t match Kendall Jenner exactly, you’re still wearing the same dress as she does on a date with a hottie. That’s good enough for me!

1. Thin Strap Scoop Neck Dress In Sand

The Scoop Neck Dress in sand is the one worn by Kendall Jenner if you want to get her look exactly. The sand color is a little bit off-white, so even fashion sticklers can wear this beauty after Labor Day.

2. Thin Strap Scoop Neck Dress In Storm

For those who want a bit of color, try the Scoop Neck Dress in storm—a gorgeous dusty mint color that also happens to be on sale for less than $25. What. A. Steal.

3. Thin Strap Scoop Neck Dress In Lilac

If it’s a pastel moment you’re after, the Scoop Neck Dress in lilac is the perfect option for you. This color is also on sale, so go ahead and snag it before all the sizes sell out!

4. Thin Strap Scoop Neck Dress In Black

Of course, you can’t go wrong with a classic LBD. The Scoop Neck Dress in black is a great option to have on-hand for nights you want to feel a little edgy.