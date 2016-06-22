Kendall Jenner, ‘Goth Goddess,’ Is the New Face of Marc Jacobs

It’s hard to believe that just over two short years ago, Kendall Jenner was still a rookie runway model searching for her big break.

As we well know now, it came in the form of Marc Jacobs’s Fall 2014 runway show, which she walked wearing a wig and a very see-through top. Now, after fronting the designer’s Spring 2015 campaign and seeing her career flourish to the point that famous people are regularly debating whether or not she qualifies as a “supermodel,” she’s been tapped by Jacobs again for his Fall 2016 ads.

Announced today on—where else?—Instagram, the campaign was shot by David Sims and features Jenner in full crazy-hair, platform-boot, “Goth Goddess” regalia. Per the designer:

During castings for Fall ’16, due to the enormous height of the boots we designed, we had to make certain that each girl was able to walk (and walk safely). Kendall slid those boots on and walked around the studio as if she was in a pair of running shoes: statuesque, confident and just as enthusiastic and excited to be doing the show as if it was her first one.

The model stars alongside Jacobs’s usual eclectic cast of characters: Juno Temple, Cara Delevingne, Courtney Love, Marilyn Manson, Annie Clark, Kembra Pfahler, Julia Banas, Willy Morsch, Kiki Willems, and—best of all—Missy Elliott, whose campaign debut caused a universal freak-out (freak on?) around our office last week.

You’ve come a long way, baby.