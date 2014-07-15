Another Fashion Win: Kendall Jenner Poses in Black Lingerie for LOVE Magazine

Kendall Jenner can add yet another fashion win to her remarkable repertoire of designer runways, campaigns, and shoots: She’s landed the cover of high-fashion magazine LOVE, as well as a sexy inside spread.

The 18-year old reality star turned impressive model’s face is featured on the cover of the British magazine with the headline “American Girl,” but inside, the photos are much more sultry . Shot by Mario Sorrenti, Jenner poses in black fishnet tights, underwear, and a black bustier.

“Kendall is not only one of our cover stars, but one of the breakthrough faces of the season, who I loved so much that I asked her to model in three of our stories this issue,” LOVE editor-in-chief and noted stylist Katie Grand told Models.com.

Apart from walking in a number of fashion shows last season, Jenner made headlines when Karl Lagerfeld chose her to walk in Chanel’s Haute Couture show in Paris last week, and last month landed a Givenchy print campaign.