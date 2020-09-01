Kendall Jenner’s Look-Alike Is a Mom From Georgia & Fans Literally Stop Her All the Time

These Kendall Jenner look-alike photos have fans stunned. While it seems like the 24-year-old model has had dozens of doppelgängers over the years, Teona Chachua, a mother from Georgia, might just take the cake for the most identical yet.

The 29-year-old blogger bears such a striking resemblance to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality star, that fans often stop her in the street to ask her if she’s actually Kendall. “Sometimes people double-take when they look at me in the street and sometimes even say, ‘Oh my god you look like Kendall,'” the YouTuber told The Daily Mail, adding, “I get a lot of comments especially from her fans who actually think it’s her, and my family joke that we are related somehow. It’s a bit strange for me as well because at the end of the day I’m just a normal girl.”

And the comments don’t just arrive in-person. Ever since launching her beauty blogging career in 2018, the mother of one was surprised to see an influx of subscribers and commenters pointing out her resemblance to the Calvin Klein model. “As soon as I started my videos and posting pictures people started commenting saying that I look like her,” Chachua told the outlet. “It is nice when you get compared to someone as beautiful as she is.”

But does she think she’s a dead ringer for the supermodel? Chachua admits that she can see where fans are coming from—sometimes, at least. “Sometimes she posts pictures on her Instagram and I can understand why everyone says I look like Kendall,” she tells the outlet. Yet she doesn’t think they’re twins. “I do get a confidence boost out of it, but I don’t personally think that I look exactly like Kendall. But that’s because I know that I’m quite short and she is so tall,” she explains. While Kendall towers at 5ft 10in, the blogger is reportedly eight inches shorter.

Her husband, Giorgi, sees the resemblance too. “She’s such a gorgeous lady, my husband likes to joke about it and reminds me that I’m older than Kendall,” she says. Sometimes, the mom also draws comparisons to models like Emily Ratajkowski and actress Sandra Bullock. “When I just post pictures or videos people always compare me to Kendall or Emily Ratajkowski and some people even tell me that I look like Sandra Bullock,” the mom confirms. It’s all in the brows!

Chachua—who also works as a sales representative—has a pretty sizeable following of her own on social media. At the time of writing, she boasts over 90 thousand followers on her Instagram account alone (over on TikTok, the blogger is nearly ready to break 100 thousand followers). She posts makeup tutorials, styling videos, try-on hauls, and, of course, family vlogs with her daughter, Keira, and husband. But the comments section, which is mostly filled with comments in her native-language of Georgian, continue to point out her resemblance to the model. “Kendall is that you?” reads one comment. It’s easy to see why.