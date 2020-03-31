Kendall Jenner Has a Desi Doppelgänger & She’s a Model, Too

Given the world’s recent transition into socially distanced life, it seems like we’ve all got plenty more time for social media—and we’re certainly spending far longer on there than we’d care to admit. But if some of us hadn’t, we never would’ve found Kendall Jenner’s look-alike Esha Gupta’s photos on the ‘gram. Fans in India immediately noticed that the 34-year-old Bollywood star bears a striking resemblance to Kendall, 24, in a new selfie she posted to her profile.

Esha, a former Miss India and established Bollywood actress, took to Instagram on March 29 to share a photo for her fans. In it, the Rustom star is playing around with one of Instagram’s user-generated Story filters—and in this instance, it’s the popular Freckles 2 filter by Instagram user @bdimitrov. Thanks to his filter, Esha’s selfie featured perfectly faux freckled cheeks—much like the young Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Calvin Klein model, Kendall’s real ones.

Fans poured into the comments section of the flick pretty quickly—not only because they adore the Desi star, but because they picked up on the resemblance right away. “You are looking like Kendall in this pic,” one commenter wrote. Others commented things like, “Desi Kendall Jenner,” or simply, “U look like @kendalljenner.” Aside from Kendall’s signature freckles, something about Esha’s pout and strong brows also gives off serious KarJenner vibes, so we see what fans are talking about.

Others were a little…less convinced, and were honestly more confused about Esha’s sudden freckles. “What happened 🤔,” one commenter asked. For the most part, however, fans were excited to see something from the Bollywood star while she’s joining the millions of others on lockdown in India, no doubt delaying the release and production of some of her next films like Desi Magic and 2021’s expected Hera Pheri 3.