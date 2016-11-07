Confirmed: Kendall Jenner Got a Lip Tattoo

Update: Yes, it’s true: Kendall Jenner really did get a lip tattoo. And she did it for the sole reason that likely motivates her to prance around braless in see-through shirts: To be a badass. “There’s no real meaning behind it, I just wanted to be able to say that I have a tattoo ‘on my face!'” she said on her app today. Though she notes that she didn’t mean to show it off, her tattoo artist JonBoy posted it to his Instagram, and we feel like she must have signed off on that. “I really didn’t ever plan to show my newest ‘meow’ tattoo!” she wrote. “I got it done back in July by JonBoy in New York and I didn’t plan on telling anyone.” She told Patrick Demarchelier during an Allure shoot, so that ship sailed too.

It’s not her only tat, she added: “I have two others also: a broken heart on one hand and a full heart on the other. I definitely want more and even though I used to say I’d only get one if it meant something to me, now I have even more possibilities!” Up next: Forehead tattoo?

Original Post, 9/30/16: Kendall Jenner‘s been kind of snoozy lately. She shook things up by parading around with some underboob at an event for Voter Registration Day this week, but mostly she’s just been, like, tromping around on runways. She’s been wearing her usual outfits. She’s been diligently posting boring things to Instagram. We just haven’t felt a spark.

But she has now revealed herself to be a secret badass. Apparently, she had the word “Meow” tattooed to her bottom inner lip, as she revealed to Patrick Demarchelier during a recent Allure shoot. Though the mag noted that her lip tat faded after their shoot, yesterday celeb tattoo artist JonBoy, who has also inked Justin Bieber, posted a shot of Jenner’s lip. And the tattoo is plain as day.

Whether she (a) headed back to JonBoy for a touch-up after her ink faded; or (b) this is an old pic; or (c) the whole thing is an elaborate prank is up for debate. But the tattoo artist also posted a pic of Jenner (and pal Jordyn Woods) yesterday, so we’re guessing it’s option A. At least, we’re hoping.

If Jenner really does have “Meow” tattooed on her lower lip, we’ll be seeing more of that. Promise.