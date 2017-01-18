A Mystery: Where in the World Is Kendall Jenner’s Leg?

Where is Kendall Jenner’s leg? This, of all things, is the burning question on the internet’s mind rn. (Seriously—even my boyfriend saw this on Twitter, and it’s safe to say he’s not a Kardashian fan.)

When a party pic of Kenny chilling with Kylie Jenner and Hailey Baldwin surfaced on Instagram, people were quick to point out that Ken’s leg was seemingly … missing, its whereabouts unknown. “Where’s Kendall’a leg?” wrote one Insta-user, while another wrote, “It’s so confusing, but super cool.”

Have a look for yourself:

TBH, we think it’s pretty clear—Kendall’s leg is in her dress, next to her other leg, where legs go—but hey, who are we to challenge the grest mysteries of life?