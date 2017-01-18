StyleCaster
Share

A Mystery: Where in the World Is Kendall Jenner’s Leg?

What's hot
StyleCaster

A Mystery: Where in the World Is Kendall Jenner’s Leg?

by
A Mystery: Where in the World Is Kendall Jenner’s Leg?
Photo: Getty

Where is Kendall Jenner’s leg? This, of all things, is the burning question on the internet’s mind rn. (Seriously—even my boyfriend saw this on Twitter, and it’s safe to say he’s not a Kardashian fan.)

When a party pic of Kenny chilling with Kylie Jenner and Hailey Baldwin surfaced on Instagram, people were quick to point out that Ken’s leg was seemingly … missing, its whereabouts unknown. “Where’s Kendall’a leg?” wrote one Insta-user, while another wrote, “It’s so confusing, but super cool.”

Have a look for yourself:

15803121 234397763669962 8147197453184008192 n A Mystery: Where in the World Is Kendall Jenners Leg?

Credit: Instagram | @instylemagazine

MORE: Kendall Jenner Deleted Her Instagram Posts to Hide Lip Injections, Rumors Say

TBH, we think it’s pretty clear—Kendall’s leg is in her dress, next to her other leg, where legs go—but hey, who are we to challenge the grest mysteries of life?

MORE: Confirmed: Kendall Jenner Got a Lip Tattoo

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share