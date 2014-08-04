Kendall Jenner Lands The Cover of Teen Vogue’s September Issue

Just in case landing a Givenchy campaign, walking in Chanel’s Haute couture runway, and partying at Riccardo Tisci‘s 40th birthday party didn’t convince you that Kendall Jenner‘s fashion cred is skyrocking, this might do the trick: The reality star turned model has landed her first September issue cover, for Teen Vogue. And it’s actually two covers, not one.

The 18-year-old posted a photo of one cover to Instagram, with the caption: “My September covers are finally here! Check out this one by @EmmaSummerton + @essvahn and visit@TeenVogue for the other version!”

Over on Twitter, Teen Vogue posted the other one, writing: “We proudly present the star of our dual-cover September issue.”

Kendall and Teen Vogue are obviously a flawless fit, especially right now—the magazine would be hard-pressed to find a more famous teenager, or one who’s had a year as big as Kendall to put on its September cover.

As for the cover story, Teen Vogue‘s website has an excerpt, in which Jenner talks about how she thinks her reality TV fame might have worked against her in the world of high fashion.

“People didn’t want to take a chance on me, I think because I was sort of known. They were a little bit on the fence about it. Some people might think that what I’ve done before made it easier for me to get jobs, but it was actually a disadvantage. I had to work even harder,” Jenner said.

Whether that’s true or not—some have speculated that designers are using her famous name and family to reach a broader audience—there’s absolutely no denying that Kendall is killing it right now, and she looks great on the Teen Vogue covers.

Head over to TeenVogue.com to read the rest of the expert. For the full interview, you’ll have to wait until the issue hits newsstands on August 19.