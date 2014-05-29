Kendall Jenner Landed a Vogue Spread: See the Photos

After walking several high-profile runways including Marc Jacobs and Givenchy during Fashion Week in February, Kendall Jenner is continuing her total (fashion) world domination with her first appearance in French Vogue.

Kendall, 18, and momager Kris Jenner both posted pics of the debut—which will appear in the June/July issue of Vogue Paris—to Instagram, noting that the images were shot by iconic fashion photographer Patrick Demarchelier.

It’s not quite the “all about me” Vogue debut enjoyed her her half-sister Kim Kardashian—which caused the fashion world to spontaneously combust but also boosted sales for the fashion bible, but in a way, it’s better. Kendall’s clearly being taken seriously as a high-fashion model, even if her family name is partially behind it.

