Kendall Jenner Landed a Vogue Spread—Again

Kim Kardashian might have just landed the Vogue Australia cover, but it’s little sister Kendall Jenner who keeps on frequenting American Vogue‘s glossy pages in fashion editorials.

The magazine just released a peek at Kendall’s second solo shoot for the February issue of the magazine, and it seems she’s sporting a variety of look-at-me styles, including the ’70s-inspired high-waist flares shown above, bejeweled denim and a red, cropped pair of pants.

The editorial spans eight pages to showcase the season’s pant trends, and was shot by fashion photographer Patrick Demarchelier.

Givenchy designer and close friend to the Kardashians, Riccardo Tisci, shared a still from the shoot to Instagram, and was quickly followed by Kendall’s momager Kris Jenner.

Whether you think Kendall is the real deal, or simply a mediocre model with a famous family, another Vogue spread for her growing portfolio is certainly a major coup. If you want to see the full spread for yourself, look out for the issue featuring Dakota Johnson on the cover.