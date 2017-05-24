Kendall Jenner Towers Over Kourtney Kardashian in Hilarious Optical Illusion

Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian are two of the best selfie-takers around. And even though they have their bad angles, too, you’d be hard-pressed to find an unflattering pic of anyone in the Kardashian-Jenner fam. So when a new picture of Kenny and Kourt strolling down the beach popped up on the Internet, fans couldn’t help but notice that the sisters looked slightly different from their usual picture-perfect selves.

That’s because the 21-year-old model appeared about 10 (well, more like 15) feet taller than her 38-year-old big sister, who looked practically microscopic as she trailed behind her younger sis in the sand. The two were enjoying a beach day in the south of France after having just finished the film circuit at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, where Kendall was one of the event’s red carpet queens.

Now, it’s not too surprising that Kendall would tower over Kourtney in a picture, even if we can chalk most of their height difference up to an optical illusion: The mom of three is only 5’0″, whereas her Vogue-gracing sister stands tall at 5’10″—just about a foot above Kourt.

Still, it teaches us one thing: Always be aware of your angles, people! You never know when you’re going to look like a pea next to your friends in a group selfie. (Been there.)