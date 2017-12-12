Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid Just Kissed on the Lips for Snapchat

Since breaking onto the modeling scene together some years ago, Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid have been inseparable. They walk the runway together, frequent each other’s Instagrams, party, and even share the occasional kiss on the lips—as seen recently on Jenner’s Snapchat.

On Monday, the 22-year-old “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star took to Snapchat to share a throwback photo of her locking lips with her 22-year-old BFF backstage at the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. The black-and-white shot (which appears to be from a V.S. memory book) shows Jenner and Hadid dressed in the lingerie brand’s signature pink robes while planting one on each other right before walking the runway.

“Backstage secrets,” Jenner teased in her caption, accompanied by a flirty kissing-face emoji.

Judging from how much time Jenner and Hadid spend with each other (there’s almost no way to talk about one without mentioning the other), an impromptu smooch on the lips doesn’t seem out of the ordinary. Plus, if you can’t kiss your BFF on the lips, who can you?