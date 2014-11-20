Kendall Jenner Scores Karl Lagerfeld Campaign

Another day, another campaign for model and reality starlet Kendall Jenner. She just became the new face of Estee Lauder, and now it’s been announced that the 18-year-old will also front Karl Lagerfeld’s Spring 2015 campaign.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, Jenner will star alongside fellow model Sasha Luss, Ming Xi, and Baptiste Giabiconi in the designer’s ads for his own collection, which were shot in Paris.

Clearly, Jenner sees Lagerfeld as her ticket to taken seriously in the modeling world—she reportedly turned down the offer to walk in the annual bra bonanza known as the Victoria’s Secret fashion show in order to appear in Chanel’s Métiers d’Art collection in Austria on Dec. 2 — the same day as VS’ spectacle.

That ticket clearly goes two ways, though: For Karl—and every other label—casting Kendall is a safe way of harnessing some of the power of the Kardashian brand without actually having to feature Kim, Khloe, or Kourtney.

Not saying she’s not a fine model—she certainly passes muster in all the relevant categories—but most fashion insiders would agree she’s no way as exceptional as the amount of work she’s getting would lead you to think.