Kendall Jenner Photographed and Styled Kaia Gerber for ‘LOVE’ Magazine

By now, the debate about whether Kendall Jenner actually qualifies as a “supermodel” is kind of a snooze. She’s covered virtually every magazine, walked in all the major shows, and snagged enough big-money campaigns to buy a $6.5 million mansion at age 20. But now, she’s breaking into a whole new fashion industry gig: photography.

Jenner shot and styled Kaia Gerber for the new issue of LOVE magazine, posting the first pic today on Instagram. According to a sneak peek put up by Katie Grand, the mag’s editor in chief, Gerber’s mom, Cindy Crawford also chipped in with hair and makeup.

“Working with Kendall was effortless,” the 14-year-old told the magazine. “It just felt like two friends hanging out, snapping a few photos at candid moments.” And, what do you know? The photos actually do look pretty great. (Not that Kendall needs another line on her résumé or anything.)