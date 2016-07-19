StyleCaster
Share

Kendall Jenner Photographed and Styled Kaia Gerber for ‘LOVE’ Magazine

What's hot
StyleCaster

Kendall Jenner Photographed and Styled Kaia Gerber for ‘LOVE’ Magazine

by
WENN

WENN

By now, the debate about whether Kendall Jenner actually qualifies as a “supermodel” is kind of a snooze. She’s covered virtually every magazine, walked in all the major shows, and snagged enough big-money campaigns to buy a $6.5 million mansion at age 20. But now, she’s breaking into a whole new fashion industry gig: photography.

MORE: The Supermodel Guide to Summer Style

Jenner shot and styled Kaia Gerber for the new issue of LOVE magazine, posting the first pic today on Instagram. According to a sneak peek put up by Katie Grand, the mag’s editor in chief, Gerber’s mom, Cindy Crawford also chipped in with hair and makeup.

“Working with Kendall was effortless,” the 14-year-old told the magazine. “It just felt like two friends hanging out, snapping a few photos at candid moments.” And, what do you know? The photos actually do look pretty great. (Not that Kendall needs another line on her résumé or anything.)

14565128 1779853638935709 5291757500922593280 n Kendall Jenner Photographed and Styled Kaia Gerber for LOVE Magazine

Credit: Instagram | @kendalljenner

13721320 265187430529424 846360888 n Kendall Jenner Photographed and Styled Kaia Gerber for LOVE Magazine

Credit: Instagram | @kegrand

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share