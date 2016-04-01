Harry Who? Kendall Jenner Might Have a New Main Man

Harry and Kendall, we hardly knew ye. Apparently, when Selena Gomez said that Kendall wasn’t single, she wasn’t confirming a relationship between One Direction crooner Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner, but she wasn’t lying either. The 20-year-old model has reportedly been dating Lakers player Jordan Clarkson in secret for a few months.

The rumors reached peak levels when Jenner and the 23-year-old Clarkson were spotted at a West Hollywood club earlier this week, after the Lakers beat the Miami Heat. It’s also worth noting that Kendall recently sat courtside at a Lakers game with little sister, Kylie, showing a sudden interest in basketball—or perhaps a certain baller.

Looks like Kendall might share her sisters’ penchant for NBA players; for Kendall’s sake, let’s just hope that Jordan isn’t taking relationship advice from his fellow Laker player, Nick “Swaggy P” Young.