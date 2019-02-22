Just When We Thought Kendall Jenner Could No Longer Surprise Us, She Wore This Jaw-Dropping Dress

At this point, we thought nothing a Jenner or Kardashian did could surprise us anymore. After so many incredibly stunning, jaw-dropping ensembles, we assumed the family had reached the top of the sartorial food chain. But one member of the family decided to prove me wrong. On Thursday night, Kendall Jenner wore a ruffled ivory dress that actually made her look like an angel (sans wings, of course).

The model attended the Mert and Marcus 25 Years of Photography dinner on Thursday night stunning in a frilly ivory gown. I mean, this dress has everything. It’s partially see-through, giving it a bit of sexiness (along with the fact it’s form-fitting), there are frills galore and intricate beading along the sleeves and top of the dress. Plus, the puffy shoulders and high neck give me total Clare Danes in Romeo + Juliet vibes—a ’90s take on Shakespearean fashion. The semi-sheer dress might be, dare I say, the prettiest thing Kendall Jenner has ever worn.

The Mert and Marcus event, which celebrated the photographers’ 25 years of work, was held in Milan, Italy during Milan Fashion Week. It must have been a much-needed escape for Jenner, who, as anyone who’s been on social media in the last week knows, has been dealing with a dramatic cheating scandal between her sister Khloe’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and sister Kylie’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. If I had to endure all that family drama—and had access to private planes—I’d hop on a jet to Italy, too. Putting work first is the perfect excuse to get away from the drama, and it’s just a bonus if that work happens to be at Milan Fashion Week. No matter what’s going on in their lives, I have to hand it to the Kardashian/Jenner clan—they always look good.