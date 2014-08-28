Kendall Jenner is Apparently Just Going By ‘Kendall’ Now

Kendall Jenner’s ascent to the top of the modeling pack has been swift. One day she was just any other reality starlet with catwalk dreams, and the next she’s walking the runway for the likes of Chanel and Givenchy.

Still, she’s not exactly in the leagues of Cindy, Linda, Iman, and Naomi, supermodels whose first name is all that’s required. Still, according to the casting sheet from her modeling agency The Society, the 18-year-old Jenner now only wants to be known by her first name, a tidbit first noticed by the sleuths over at Racked. Meanwhile, others in The Society roster including Adriana Lima and Lindsey Wixson, seem to have no problem using both their first and last name.

The decision by Jenner and her agency to use her first name only, may have a lot more to do with distancing her from her famous family than anything.

“People think that this [success] just came to me. But it didn’t. What I have has almost worked against me,” Jenner told LOVE magazine this year. “I had to work even harder to get where I wanted because people didn’t take me seriously as a model … I went on castings and some people weren’t feeling me because of my name. But it was great when people didn’t recognize me. I was like, ‘Thank you. Please don’t recognize me.’”

We have a feeling this push for first name only won’t stick. Hey, once a Jenner, always a Jenner.