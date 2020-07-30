13 Home Decor Items I Bought After Watching Kendall Jenner’s Home Tour

Scroll To See More Images

There’s just something about celebrity home tours that gets me excited. I love sitting in my tiny apartment silently critiquing (and occasionally, but not often, praising) the way-out-of-my-budget decor styles of the rich and famous—and Kendall Jenner’s Architectural Digest home tour was one I could not wait to watch. The model opened up her cozy (Read: at least 20 times the size of my apartment.) Los Angeles home so we could all see exactly how she lives. And while I was so ready to criticize Kendall Jenner’s house (Sorry not sorry!), I have to say I was pleasantly surprised with how she—and her team of interior designers—decorated the huge space.

Unlike Gigi Hadid’s home decor style—which, if you haven’t seen yet, please check out her Instagram for all the, um, interesting photos—Kylie Jenner has kept things pretty neutral with fun pops of color here and there. She says herself in the Architectural Digest video that she prefers some of her decor to stay simple because she likes really colorful art. So rather than fill her home with a ton of bright and maximalist pieces, she’s balanced it all out with neutral items, too. And frankly, it works pretty damn well.

One room that’s definitely worth noting in the house is Jenner’s “formal” living room. (Yes, she has two living rooms.) Filled with neutral tones that bring a sense of calm and some pops of color along the way, the entire room is high-key very livable. Not only that, but it’s actually pretty easy to get a similar look in your own home—if you’re suddenly inspired by Kendall Jenner’s surprisingly-chic house.

Because I have an affinity for both home decor and celebrity homes, I went ahead and shopped around for items similar to those found in Kendall Jenner’s home. If your house or apartment needs a bit of a refresh, take a cue from the supermodel and play up the neutral tones—then add some bright and colorful art to add some fun. It’s a combination that really does work, so you might as well shop the look and try it out for yourself. I know I plan to.

1. Neutral & Cozy Throw Pillows

The couches in Kendall Jenner’s formal living room were covered in neutral—but still cozy—throw pillows. Having these neutral tones on the furniture can allow you to play up the color elsewhere if you so desire. Start with something easy, like these tufted Anthropologie pillows, to test it out.

2. Lots Of Coffee Table Books

Jenner’s coffee table was covered in—You guessed it!—coffee table books. They work as art pieces that are also functional books, so you might as well stock up on a few.

3. A Tree In A Basket

You can go with a real tree or a fake tree (depending on how green your thumb is), but this Fiddle Leaf Tree is definitely a gorgeous starting point.

Next, you’ll need a chic basket plant holder for your tree. I personally love this woven pot from Anthropologie. And if you decided you’re not a plant person, you can always use it for storage!

4. Geometric Pattern Throw

Kendall Jenner had a cozy triangle geometric throw blanket on the back of one of her couches, and I couldn’t help but love it. This Anchal throw blanket is similar to Jenner’s and so cute.

5. Pale Yellow Curtains

While I wouldn’t typically choose pale yellow curtains, they looked so good in Jenner’s formal living room. Her curtains were pretty solid, but I kind of like the idea of going for a sheer look.

6. Record Player

While Kendall Jenner had a seriously elaborate (and very cool) record player set-up, this Crosley bluetooth turntable system gives you a similar vibe for less $$$.

7. Minimalist Vases

Atop Jenner’s fireplace mantel were a couple simple-but-gorgeous minimalist vases, and I think they’re definitely worth having in any home.

8. White Shaggy Rug

I had a small white shag rug when I first left for college, and now Kendall Jenner is making me want to bring it back out of storage. This luxe shag rug from Pottery Barn is definitely an upgraded (but not too expensive) alternative to a super cheap option.

9. Large Bright Art

As you’ll see in Kendall Jenner’s home tour, she loves big and bright prints—and it’s so easy to get the same look. I personally like all the colors and the Andy Warhol style of this “Life’s a Party” print.

Jenner’s art featured the words GOOD and EVIL, too, so you can always go the route of a colorful typographic print if you’d like.

10. Cute Bar Decor

Kendall Jenner had one sweet bar set-up—inspired by her mom’s iconic bars, apparently—and I immediately noticed a chic gold cocktail shaker. This one from CB2 is a similar look to Jenner’s.

Jenner’s bar had a marble backsplash, but most of us are working with a shelf in our kitchen or a simple bar cart—not an entire bar. That doesn’t mean we can’t add a little bit of marble, though! This marble wine holder is a luxe bar dream.

