Report: Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles Are Dating Again

Harry Styles has shed a lot of important things from his life this year: Those lustrous locks, his girlfriend Kendall Jenner. But though his hair will take some time to grow back—much to the chagrin of many women on the internet—the on-and-off couple are back on, according to a source via People. We’ll give you a second to absorb that news.

Styles and Jenner were first reported as an item three years ago, and though that relationship didn’t seem to take hold, they were again spotted canoodling (on a yacht in the Caribbean) over the holidays last year. Things apparently cooled off again, only to start up once more in the spring—here they are caught shopping together in L.A. by some rando on Instagram:

Then things went quiet, and Jenner was linked to Jordan Clarkson and A$AP Rocky. No sign of Styles—or his short hair—anywhere. But those dark, dark times have finally come to an end, because Jenner and Styles—Styner?—were seen together recently at Ysabel in L.A., and Jenner “was beaming” all night, People repots.

“They’re rekindling their old romance and Kendall’s so excited and happy about it,” the source told the publication. “She’s always cared about Harry.”

Though “things never got serious,” in the past, supposedly Styles has been waiting in the wings all this time. “He has thought all along that Kendall is hot and was sort of just waiting for a chance to spend more time with her again,” an insider told People. Perhaps he saw an in and seized the day. Carpe diem, Styles! Here’s hoping your hair grows back as quickly as your relationship.