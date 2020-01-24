Caitlyn Jenner Is On Board With Kendall Jenner & Harry Styles’ Relationship & Well, Same

Fans have been wondering if Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles are back together ever since they appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden late last year, and now we might finally be getting closer to an answer. But first, if you’re reading this and wondering: Back together? When were they ever together? You’re not alone. It’s seemingly a little known fact that Kendall, 24, and Harry, 25, dated on-and-off between 2013 and 2014. While neither has spoken outright about their relationship, Kendall’s dad Caitlyn Jenner might’ve just revealed the truth about their status in a new clip from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Caitlyn sat with her castmate, Roman Kemp, for a quick chat via FaceTime on the TV series. Soon enough, the topic turned to Harry Styles. Roman asked about Kendall’s rumored relationship to the “Adore You” pop star, and Caitlyn didn’t hold back. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star explained, “I only met [Harry] one time, at an event with Kendall. He seemed like a gentleman.” We’re not surprised.

Caitlyn went on to say that Harry was always good to Kendall. “[Kendall] always speaks very highly of him,” she said. “I don’t know whatever happened.” Meaning that something seems to have happened there in the first place. CapitalFM shares that Caitlyn appears to think a reunion between the pair would be “amazing.”

As for supermodel Kendall and her former beau Harry, recent interactions seem to suggest there’s more going on between them than what either would like to let on. When the pair appeared on The Late Late Show last year, they played a game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts,” where, you guessed it, contestants either have to ‘fess up or ingest something gross. Naturally, sensitive topics emerged.

Kendall sat across from Harry—who was a guest host on the show that night—and asked the pop star some questions sent in by adoring fans. She went straight for the juiciest question to start off with: “Dying to know this. Which songs from your last album were about me?” (We’d put our money on Harry’s “Watermelon Sugar” single, but that’s just us.)

Harry looked honestly flabbergasted. “So I’d say track… Ummm…” he said, obviously stalling. He couldn’t take the heat and went for a bite of cod sperm instead. Later on, Harry quipped, “Kendall, we’ve been friends for a while.”

This leads us to the golden question: What kind of friends, exactly? I think we all know.