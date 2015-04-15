Kendall Jenner is Half-Naked On the Cover Of GQ This Month

Not wanting to be overshadowed by her famous family, Kendall Jenner is getting in on the action of posing provocatively on magazine covers, appearing on the cover of this month’s GQ in a white string bikini and a Calvin Klein denim jacket (remember, Jenner’s a brand ambassador for the label now).

Inside the magazine, things heat up even more, including a shot where Jenner is lifting up her CK top, while covering the goods with her hands. In another photo, her top is completely off, her arms are crossed over her chest, and she’s only wearing a pair of Marc Jacobs pinstripe pants.

While Jenner has been a high-fashion darling for some time now, walking the runways for the likes of Chanel and Marc Jacobs, she hasn’t scored nearly as many magazine covers as her big sis Kim Kardashian, and this GQ cover is a big one to have under her belt.

“I started this hoping that it would have longevity,” Jenner told Harper’s Bazaar earlier this month of her modeling career. “I didn’t come into this thinking it’s going to be a fun thing that I’m going to do on the side. It’s something I wanted to do my whole life.”

