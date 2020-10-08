Excuse Me, Can I Please Join Kendall Jenner & Hailey Bieber’s Street Style Girl Gang?

Scroll To See More Images

I love my best friends—I really do. But do they channel Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber’s street style vibes while we’re out and about? Absolutely not. As cute as my friends and I tend to dress when we hang out together (*humble brag*), it just isn’t quite the same as the sartorial prowess of Jenner and Bieber. They’re the fashionable BFFs we all wish we had in our lives. And though I’ll likely never be able to join the Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber street style gang, at least their latest looks can serve as major transitional fall outfit inspiration.

My life may be far different from Jenner and Bieber’s, but the three of us do have one thing in common (other than our love for Justin Bieber, of course): We all live in Los Angeles. Of course, I have this in common with nearly four million other folks, too—but for the sake of feeling like I could ever actually become BFFs with these off-duty models, I’ll push that fact aside for a moment.

Unlike a large portion of the US, Los Angeles has not yet cooled off for fall. In fact, we’ve been hovering in the high 80s as of late. It’s not idea for cozying up in chunky sweaters or corduroys just yet (and won’t be for a few months, honestly), so these looks that Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber are serving are the perfect fall-ish option for warmer climates.

Jenner gave us a full white-after-Labor-Day look, wearing a cropped white tank, white wide-leg pants (FYI, loose-fitting jeans are set to dominate 2021.) and white heels. She topped it off with a face mask—from Kim Kardashian’s brand SKIMS, of course—and a Gucci baguette purse. This outfit is truly a minimalist dream, and you better believe I’ll be recreating it while the temperatures are still annoyingly high in LA. RIP to all my oversized sweaters.

Then, we have Hailey Bieber’s simple and gorgeous ensemble. She paired a sweater bralette top (!) with a matching cardigan, then added classic high-waisted denim and—Ugh, I love this—a pop of color heel. Bieber is often the queen of minimalism and neutral colors, so it’s fun to see when she adds some different elements to her looks. She topped off the entire outfit with a few layered necklaces and, of course, a face mask. We love to see celebrities keeping others safe!

Until I can somehow weasel my way into joining the Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber street style squad, I’ll settle for the outfit inspiration with which they’ve blessed us. 85 degrees in October suddenly doesn’t seem too bad.

