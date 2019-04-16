Kendall Jenner & Hailey Baldwin Ran into Jordyn Woods at Coachella & It Was Awkward AF

The first week of Coachella this year was packed with some of our favorite celebs (and Instagram has the proof). The Jenner girls were in attendance with some of their close friends. Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin saw Jordyn Woods at Coachella 2019, and the interactions were, uh, awkward. Page Six got some info on the run-in between Jenner and Woods. A source explained that Woods was hanging out with Jaden Smith at the Boosty Bellows party on the second day of Coachella when Jenner and her whole crew showed up. “They were seated under the same cabana,” an eyewitness told the Page Six. “Kendall’s group turned their back toward Jordyn. Jordyn eventually got up and left.” Aw, we kinda feel back for Jordyn. That had to be pretty uncomfortable and hard to see her sister’s ex-best friend.

Paparazzi captured the moment Baldwin and Woods crossed paths. The photos were taken right after the “encounter” between the two. Baldwin looks pretty irritated in the photo, so perhaps she wasn’t thrilled about the interaction. She and Kylie have become like BFFs (remember when Justin Bieber asked why he and Baldwin weren’t invited on Kylie’s getaway trip earlier this year? LOL). So it wouldn’t be surprising if Baldwin was a bit perturbed by her run-in with her BFFs ex-BFF. (Or, perhaps it was sunny and she was upset she didn’t bring sunglasses. Who knows?) Baldwin, who had just said hello to Smith, also seemed to acknowledge Woods. At least, it appears that way in the photos the paparazzi captured.

Some Twitter users were all about supporting Woods.

All around, it seemed like all of them had a great first weekend at Coachella 2019.